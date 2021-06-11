County commissioners on Wednesday night approved the budget for the fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget is $109.9 million, up from $102.5 million this fiscal year.
The board approved an increase of $50,000 for capital purchases and projects in the special projects fund to complete the data and fiber connection project for the sheriff's office and Clatsop County Jail. The projects were budgeted for in this fiscal year, but because they have not been completed the offsetting revenue will roll into the beginning balance of the new budget.