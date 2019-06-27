County commissioners on Wednesday night approved the budget for the fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget is $84.4 million, up from $70.1 million this fiscal year. Most of the increase is related to the remodel and construction of a new jail.
County commissioners on Wednesday chose to increase a contingency in the special projects fund by $250,000 to show support for a forest conservation project in the Arch Cape watershed. The budget committee had rejected adding money for the project, but commissioners wanted to include the funds.
