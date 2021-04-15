Clatsop County commissioners on Wednesday adopted a policy to restrict commercial use in rights of way.
The county placed a moratorium on permits for businesses operating within rights of way in October after a neighborhood dispute over a firewood stand in Warrenton. Since then, the county has worked on amending the ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits commercial activity in county rights of way, with the exception of seasonal flower and produce stands with permits.
Other permitted activities may also be allowed. Requests will be reviewed by the county.