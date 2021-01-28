The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a strategic plan.
The county hired the Portland State University Center for Public Service in January 2020 to guide the strategic planning process.
The board chose five focus areas: governance; infrastructure; economic development; environmental quality; and social services.
County Manager Don Bohn said the next step will be for the county to take the 14 actions identified and develop more detailed work plans for the board and work them into the budget process.
"And again, it's a cycle that we'd like to really implement so that it is very predictable for the board and for staff," Bohn said. "So there will be another process next fall that will then lead to a new series of priorities and an accounting of the priorities that you just established and then going through the budget process, performance benchmarks."