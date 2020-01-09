Clatsop County commissioners approved a tobacco retail license Wednesday night, but some advocates of the ordinance say it has been watered down and has lost its effectiveness.
The ordinance will give the county the authority to license and inspect tobacco retailers to ensure they follow Tobacco 21, which outlawed the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years old.
This was the second version to come before commissioners — this time without a flavor ban.
Commissioners delayed action in September after claims that cities and local tobacco retailers had not been informed about a ban on all flavored tobacco products. Local tobacco retailers and the electronic cigarette company, Juul, urged commissioners to exclude the flavor ban component.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said commissioners told him they would unanimously support the ordinance if it were revised to exclude a flavor ban.
John Harper, a local tobacco retailer, told commissioners Wednesday he supports the updated ordinance. However, he asked that they remove a section restricting retailers from accepting price discount coupons. He also asked that modifications be made to soften penalties for violating Tobacco 21 rules.
But local leaders and representatives from the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association urged commissioners to move forward with the ordinance as drafted.
McNickle said price discount coupons are designed to target consumers who are low income, disabled and people of color.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 for the ordinance as drafted.
Commissioner Mark Kujala voted against the ordinance, saying he thought it was intended to keep children from smoking. He believes adults should be able to use coupons to buy tobacco products.
"I don't think it was ever proposed as solely as a youth-oriented issue," Commissioner Pamela Wev said. "There are many, many actions that go on in the public health department that contribute to cessation efforts. Yes, this was primarily for kids, but if it can be in support of also causing adults to quit smoking, then it aligns."
McNickle said 24% of adults in Clatsop County smoke tobacco and that there is a social cost to tobacco addiction. He said in one year, $14.5 million is spent on tobacco-related medical care in the county.
Some people expressed disappointment commissioners did not ban flavored tobacco products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a federal flavor ban earlier this month that excludes methanol and open tank e-cigarettes.
The Oregon Health Authority released a statement last week saying the federal flavor ban "falls short" and the exclusions limit the effectiveness in reducing youth vaping. A six-month state ban on flavored nicotine and cannabis vape products was halted by the courts.
"After the previous reading of the first version, I was very disappointed to hear that it didn’t pass with the flavor ban and I trust all of you to look out for our community and the next generation, and I hope you will protect our community tonight from the big interests of tobacco," said Brooke Stanley, the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization's health improvement coordinator for Clatsop County.
Stanley said the fact that a Juul representative showed up at the public hearing for the last proposal showed that commissioners were about to do something important.
Steven Blakesley, the North Coast research liaison for Oregon Health & Science University, reminded commissioners that the original ordinance was evidence-based and written by the Tobacco Control Legal Consortium.
"So, as we start tweaking it and watering it down, it starts to lose its impact," he said.
