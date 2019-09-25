Clatsop County commissioners were expected to approve a tobacco ordinance Wednesday night but decided to delay the vote following backlash from the electronic cigarette company, Juul, and local tobacco retailers.
The ordinance would give the county the authority to license and inspect tobacco retailers, as well as ban flavored tobacco, which is favored by teenagers. The county would be the first in the state to ban flavored tobacco products.
Nearly 20 people for and against the ordinance testified during the public hearing. There was a split between health professionals and educators and the tobacco industry, mostly over the ban on flavored tobacco.
Commissioners decided to postpone action until January so they can address criticism about the potential lack of transparency in the process.
“This is about preventing kids from becoming smokers in the future," Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said.
"One of the ways to do that is at the policy level, and it has been proven by all the peer-reviewed works that prevention at the policy level works the best. By getting it out of their hands of those in the beginning, take it out of their reach, take it out of their sight, the temptation goes away. The questions also stop and that tends to be working the best.”
McNickle also pointed to the rash of vaping-related illnesses and deaths nationwide.
The Oregon Health Authority released a public health warning Thursday advising people to stop vaping immediately. The agency confirmed a second vaping-related death in the state.
Although the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have not identified a cause, the warning said those who have been hospitalized in Oregon after experiencing worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough or chest pain all reported e-cigarette use or vaping.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” said Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”
National scrutiny
The county began working on the ordinance in 2018, but the decision on whether to adopt it is happening in the midst of national scrutiny into Juul.
Juul Labs Inc. announced this week it will replace its chief executive and stop advertising electronic cigarettes in the U.S.
The company also said it would not fight the Trump administration's proposed nationwide ban on flavored e-cigarettes. The Oregon Health Authority supports the federal ban, calling flavors a “key component of youth use and initiation of tobacco products.”
Amanda Dalton, a lobbyist representing Juul, testified against the county ordinance on Wednesday night and asked commissioners to work with the company if they wish to pursue the flavored tobacco ban.
“The ordinance before you will make you the first community in the state of Oregon to do a flavor ban and I think it will not only shut down your local retailer shops, but it will push your local consumers online and force them to counterfeit products that we really do have no idea what’s in them,” Dalton said.
She described the ordinance as overly restrictive and said there should be equal treatment for cannabis and vaping.
Steven Blakesley, the North Coast research liaison for Oregon Health & Science University, said when he heard Juul was responding to the county policy, "I actually gave a fist pump and thought that is great. Why? Because now we’re moving past the state level in terms of good policy and we’re moving to the national level of good policy.
"I don’t think if it were bad policy that they would be here fighting it.”
He referenced statistics that show more than 95% of smokers started before they were 21 and those who smoke by 18 are twice as likely to become a lifelong smoker.
Mandy Madison, a longtime educator about the dangers of tobacco, said her son started vaping a couple of months ago after his friend gave him a flavored vape to try.
After his e-cigarette broke and he couldn't afford to buy another one, she said he switched to cigarettes. “Now my son is smoking cigarettes because he started with vape,” she said.
However, some retailers are not convinced a flavor ban would prevent teens from accessing the products.
“The flavor ban is an overreach," said Oscar Nelson, part-owner of Sweet Relief and the Astoria CBD Co.
He said "it’s taking freedom from law-abiding adults," and added that people can still buy the products online.
Nelson called the ban a "paper dragon" and asked commissioners not to make an emotional decision as a result of the health crisis.
'Bait and switch'
John Harper, a regional cigarette and marijuana store financier, said the ordinance would cripple businesses. He said he supported a retail tobacco license early on but claimed he was never made aware of the flavor ban.
He asked commissioners to convene tobacco retailers and cities to discuss the flavor ban, saying he believes cities did not approve the ordinance with the flavor ban component. He called it a "bait and switch."
“Transparency is the issue here," Harper said, "and I feel this is not transparent.”
Sarah Nebeker, the commission's chairwoman, decided to continue the public hearing to clarify whether there was a lack of coordination and transparency regarding the flavor ban.
Nebeker, Commissioner Pamela Wev and Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan were otherwise supportive of the ordinance. But Commissioner Mark Kujala and Commissioner Lianne Thompson said they do not support the ordinance the way it is crafted.
