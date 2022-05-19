Clatsop County commissioners have signaled they are ready to approve a change to the county’s development code that would make vacation rentals a recognized use in unincorporated areas.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, Commissioner John Toyooka, Commissioner Courtney Bangs and Commissioner Lianne Thompson indicated they favor a county staff recommendation, crafted on board direction, to allow vacation rentals in all commercial and residential zones.
The four commissioners said at a Wednesday work session that they were prepared to vote on the issue after county staff presented an in-house report that did not find a direct causal link between the growth of the local vacation rental industry and the rise in home prices. Homes throughout the county are appreciating in value, likely driven by high demand facing a constricted supply, the report said.
The report also found that the vacation rental industry is not eating into affordable housing. Most homes used as rentals of 30 or fewer days fall outside a price range considered affordable.
A 2019 study that looked at the local housing crisis concluded that, with second homes and vacation rentals, there is technically enough supply, but not of the right kind.
The new report highlights the wealth gap between people who rent and people who own: “Owner households have a higher median income ($65,500) than renter households ($34,500).”
Gail Henrikson, the county’s community development director, said at Wednesday’s meeting, "The houses where we see the most short-term rentals are probably the houses that are least affordable to people who are making $30,000 less than a homeowner might make."
County staff prepared the report at commissioners’ request to address concerns — aired in public meetings over more than two years — about vacation rentals’ impact on home values and availability on the North Coast.
Toyooka said the data shows the vacation rental industry alone does not drive up prices.
“I think that answers the question that the community has asked in their emails and letters about the impact of short-term (rentals) on pricing,” he said, “and I think this satisfies that information.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev said in an interview afterward that she is not ready to vote on the issue and thinks the proposed code changes need more work.
“I don’t think this is an ordinance that should be one-size-fits-all throughout the whole county,” she said. A blanket policy, she said, is “bad land use planning in our situation.”
Wev is sympathetic to an alternate recommendation from the Planning Commission to allow vacation rentals in only commercial and multifamily residential zones. In other residential zones — except Arch Cape, where vacation rentals are already allowed — the rentals would be banned and phased out as permits expire. The county’s Department of Assessment and Taxation said the recommendation would lead to a loss of roughly half a million dollars in lodging tax revenue.
The discussion around vacation rentals is one that communities are having all along the Oregon Coast and goes to the heart of property rights, neighborhood livability and trade-offs between them.
In Cove Beach — the residential community that began the local conversation about vacation rentals’ impact on residential areas — the rentals make up roughly a third of homes. Opponents of vacation rentals have referred to them as “mini hotels.”
Cove Beach residents have leaned on a view expressed by a Portland land use attorney, whom they retained, that a use not explicitly mentioned in the code is prohibited by default. That vacation rentals have been allowed in Arch Cape for almost 20 years suggests the activity was meant for some zones and not others, the attorney argued, and that issuing permits for those other zones constitutes a development code violation.
In April, commissioners amended the operating standards to address occupancy and nuisance-type behaviors, such as noise, littering and speed limits, that figure in neighborhood complaints.
When commissioners were scheduled to decide where vacation rentals would be allowed, they asked county staff to put together the data report to help inform their decision. They also extended a moratorium on new vacation rental permits until late August.
The moratorium could end sooner if the commission settles the issue before then.