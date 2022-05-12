The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners has reversed a Planning Commission decision to deny a conditional use permit to a business owner who for about six years has operated from his home off U.S. Highway 26.
Jose Antonio Velazquez-Silva runs a home improvement firm, Velazquez Painting & Construction LLC, at property he owns with his wife, Susana Huanosta, on W. Campbell Loop, east of the junction.
The couple uses the property for office space and warehousing supplies. Their employees arrive to pick up and drop off materials, working elsewhere on job sites, Ian Sisson, the county’s senior planner, said at the board’s meeting Wednesday night.
The couple turned in an application for a conditional use permit in 2015, but, for reasons unknown, never got a hearing. The home occupation continued unpermitted.
Neighbors have complained about the business activity and commercial traffic on the road, which is maintained by a homeowners’ association.
In September, the couple applied again for a permit, which would normally be processed administratively, Sisson said, but the community development director — mindful of the violations and neighbor concerns — chose to bring the matter to the Planning Commission.
County staff recommended that the Planning Commission approve the permit and give the business a chance to come into compliance. Any further rule-breaking could then be handled through the code-compliance process.
In February, the Planning Commission rendered a split 2-2 decision denying the permit.
Planning commissioners who voted “no” said the business exceeded the number of employees who could operate in a home occupation. The development code allows up to five employees; Velazquez-Silva employs 17. But, Sisson said, the county has interpreted the code to mean that no more than five employees may be on the grounds at a given time, regardless of how many are actually on the payroll.
The development code also does not allow a home occupation to use more than two vehicles in its operations. Neighbors have documented more than that number on the property.
One neighbor, Dale Barrett, told the board he doubted that a permit would bring Velazquez-Silva into compliance.
“I personally don’t believe he will be able to follow the guidelines of the staff’s recommendations for conditions of approval,” Barrett said. “He can’t control other people coming onto the property, or necessarily his employees.”
Greg Hathaway, the couple’s Portland-based attorney, said Velazquez-Silva understands he could lose his business if he doesn’t follow the rules.
“There needs to be a balance between the Velazquezes wanting to preserve their business — which is obviously very, very important to them — but on the other hand, there’s a need to make sure that the neighbors are being protected, as well,” Hathaway said.
Commissioner Lianne Thompson, Commissioner Pamela Wev and Commissioner Courtney Bangs voted to overturn the Planning Commission’s denial.
“I do not want to close a business that employs 17 people without giving them a chance to comply,” Bangs said.
Thompson said Velazquez-Silva is entitled to operate the business if he does so legally. “Inquiring minds wonder what happened with his initial application, but we can’t revisit that — it’s fruitless,” she said.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, the board’s chairman, wanted to send the decision back to the Planning Commission for further discussion. Commissioner John Toyooka was absent.
The applicants own a commercially zoned property in Gearhart. “If they have an alternative property that could be used for commercial activity, I would like that to be explored more and not have that creep into a neighborhood if at all possible,” Kujala said.