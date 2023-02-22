The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners has canceled its Wednesday work session and shifted the regular meeting from in-person to virtual due to winter weather.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The board had planned to work on the county's strategic plan during a work session prior to the regular meeting.
“Travel will be difficult later today and tonight and we are urging people to avoid driving,” Mark Kujala, the board's chairman, said in a statement.
