The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday took the unusual step of removing Robert Stricklin from the county Planning Commission.
Stricklin’s termination came about over a statement of roles and responsibilities that planning commissioners were required to sign and return.
A draft statement was introduced at a joint meeting of the board and Planning Commission in July. Feedback from the Planning Commission was later incorporated into the document.
The rest of the planning commissioners signed the statement, but Stricklin submitted his copy with revisions. Given the chance to turn in a clean copy, he declined.
Members appointed by the board to other county commissions and groups will be required to sign a similar statement, County Counsel Joanna Lyons-Antley said.
Stricklin, who represents Clatsop Plains, has served on the Planning Commission off and on since the mid-1990s and has been involved in regional planning issues for decades. His most recent term would have ended in June 2024.
The Planning Commission now has five of seven seats filled. Planning commissioners are appointed by the Board of Commissioners.
Nadia Gardner, the chairwoman of the Planning Commission, said after the vote to remove Stricklin, “I’m very thankful for Planning Commissioner Stricklin’s many years of dedication to Clatsop County and our people, and we will definitely miss him.”
Gardner said she regrets his loss. “I think having institutional knowledge on bodies like the Planning Commission and other committees for the county is very valuable,” she said.
‘Kangaroo court’
Stricklin did not attend the board meeting on Wednesday but later said in an interview that he had received a heads-up from the county counsel that some votes against him were already lined up. “I was more or less fully informed well in advance of the event,” he said.
He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court” because of its predetermined nature.
The vote to oust him came at a time when the Board of Commissioners is asserting more control over the Planning Commission. Stricklin has objected to what he views as the board’s “command-and-control” approach.
In the statement of rules and responsibilities, beneath “Planning Commission members shall,” the first bullet point reads: “Assist the Board of Commissioners and land use planning staff in preparing and implementing the annual planning work plan, in order to enhance and augment the goals of the board as identified in the adopted strategic plan.”
Stricklin viewed this order as a move toward stifling independent thought on the Planning Commission. In the version he submitted, Stricklin wrote next to it: “The Planning Commission will think and discuss planning topics unsuppressed by board of commissioner dictates.”
The statement’s second-to-last order says that the Planning Commission shall: “Interact with elected officials, members of the public and staff with civility, respect and dignity.”
Between “staff” and “with,” Stricklin wrote “eschewing fascism, but otherwise” — a response to a board that he believes has taken an authoritarian turn. With the May 2020 election, the board’s politics shifted in a more conservative direction.
At the bottom of the document, near his signature, Stricklin asked two questions.
The first alludes to interactions between commissioners and county staff outside of public meetings. “Who spearheaded the revision of Planning Commission bylaws via one-on-one meetings with the community development director?”
Stricklin asked this question at the joint meeting in July. “I could not get a straight answer,” he said, which he called “a total lack of open government.”
The second question references a comment Commissioner John Toyooka had made at a previous meeting: “What are John’s concerns about a progressive/green drift of the Planning Commission?”
Again, Stricklin said, he never got a good answer.
He does not view his decision to submit a modified statement, which he knew could lose him his seat, as an act of protest.
“I wasn’t protesting anything,” he said. “I was saying what I was willing to do.”
Stricklin said he has no ill will toward anyone. “I’m fine. My heartbeat doesn’t go up over this,” he said. “I have free time.”
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said at the meeting, “Robert I’ve known for decades and certainly respect him 100%.”
However, he said, “what we put together is a very standard document. It’s boilerplate. It’s something that isn’t objectionable in any way. And I think it’s unfortunate that Robert couldn’t sign on.”
Kujala said he does not view the board’s decision as “removing someone” but as Stricklin “removing himself by not signing a clean document.”
‘Forceful’
At the meeting, Patrick Corcoran, who serves with Stricklin on the countywide citizen advisory committee and has facilitated meetings with him, did not weigh in on whether Stricklin should be removed. But he acknowledged his colleague’s service as “an engaged community member.”
“And boy is he engaged,” Corcoran said. “I have been in many meetings with Robert. Nearly every time I have come away having learned something new and interesting and relevant.”
For people who don’t know Stricklin, Corcoran said, “I think his communication style would be described by facilitators as” — Corcoran paused — “‘forceful’ might be a word.”
“But after the dust settled,” he said, “there was, very often, very useful information and always very thoughtful.
“So if Robert’s service on the Planning Commission ends tonight, I remain heartened, knowing that Robert is irrepressible and will remain engaged in community life and contribute his energy and perspective as new opportunities arise.”