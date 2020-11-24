Clatsop County and the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce completed the construction of a new bridge on John Day River Road in Astoria.
The 60-foot span replaced two culverts where water backed up during high tides, flooding the roadway and blocking fish passage in the John Day River.
The flooding created potentially dangerous whirlpools and blocked some vehicles from being able to pass.
The Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce and the North Coast Watershed Association joined the project to improve fish habitat in the river.
