Warrenton Development_1
Buy Now

The Chelsea Gardens housing development is under construction in Warrenton.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Clatsop County may use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority acquire the staffing needed to create affordable housing.

At a county Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday, County Manager Don Bohn laid out a plan to give the housing authority $325,000 over three fiscal years.

Warrenton Development_2
Buy Now

Housing is a policy concern across the North Coast.

Tags