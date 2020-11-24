A bilingual hotline will address nonemergency related complaints about short-term rentals in unincorporated Clatsop County.
People with complaints can call 503-325-1001. The operator will reach out to the short-term rental’s point-of-contact to resolve the situation. An online complaint form can also be found on the county's website.
The company, LodgingRevs, will document and provide county code compliance staff with the complaints for review and additional code compliance action as necessary.
For more information, contact code compliance specialist Rob Ledgerwood at 503-325-8611.
