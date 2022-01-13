The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners has declared an emergency over storm-related flooding in the hopes of getting resources from the state to help recover.
The amount needed to pay for the damage caused by the wet weather, which occurred from Jan. 3 through Jan. 6, has exceeded $144,082, the county’s threshold for declaring a disaster, according to Tiffany Brown, the county’s emergency management director.
If the state’s Office of Emergency Management also declares an emergency in Clatsop County, federal resources may also come to the county’s aid, Brown said.
Last week, in the wake of snowfall that began on Christmas, the North Coast saw flooding and breached dikes, as well as landslides, downed trees and other hazards that harmed public infrastructure and private property. Some roads were blocked. School districts canceled classes. Warrenton declared an emergency.
The county strained its resources — personnel, water pumps, sandbags — during the wet weather.
“(T)he flood hazard was of such magnitude and severity that it is beyond the county’s response capability,” according to the resolution, which was approved by county commissioners on Wednesday.
“We brought it all and we didn’t have any more to bring,” Brown said in an interview.
The county has asked cities and special districts — like fire districts, school districts, water and sewer districts — to survey the damage and report back.
As of Thursday, the assessment was not finished, but the county’s Public Works Department knew by Jan. 7 that it would exceed the threshold, Brown said.
“I probably received as many constituent phone calls in the last few weeks as I have in the last three years, and especially because a very large part of my district is susceptible,” Commissioner Pamela Wev said, “and I just can’t say enough about how responsive our staff has been.”
Wev's District 3 covers central Astoria and Miles Crossing, Jeffers Garden, Fort Clatsop, Lewis and Clark, Youngs River, Olney, Green Mountain and parts of Walluski.
During the deluge, Warrenton’s stormwater system was overwhelmed. Typically disconnected watersheds were connecting. “If Alder Creek would have overran by another inch or so, there would have been severe damage to the city,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said.
The mayor said the city sought help from the county — looking for additional pumps and qualified personnel to run them — and was more successful getting help from the Oregon Military Department. Crews from Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center and Salem showed up.
In the end, Warrenton used pumps from the city's and the military department's firetrucks to reduce the floodwaters.
Brown said the county had run out of pumps, and that the emergency management office tried to help Warrenton in multiple ways.
Since Warrenton is a signatory to ORWARN (Oregon Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network) — which puts it in a mutual aid agreement with other signatories — the city needed to lean on fellow members, such as Astoria and Seaside, before asking the Office of Emergency Management to mobilize resources, she said.
“We considered the options, and they weren’t tenable,” Balensifer said.
The mayor said Warrenton and the county will need to perform an after-action review. “We’re going to have to work out some stuff with them,” he said.