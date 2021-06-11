County commissioners, acting as the Clatsop County Housing Authority, voted unanimously Wednesday night to dissolve the agency.
The housing authority was established in 1974. The board contracted with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, in 2013 to provide management services.
The Clatsop County Housing Authority agreed in 2016 to transfer all properties and assets to the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority and dissolve upon completion of the transfer.
The county completed the transfer in May.