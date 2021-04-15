The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday awarded $30,000 in grant funding to nine social and human services agencies.
The Human Services Advisory Council subcommittee reviewed applications for funding. The subcommittee recommended funding organizations that provide services countywide, demonstrate a return on investment and meet the social and economic needs of residents.
Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific will receive $5,000; Astoria Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation will receive $5,000; Camp Kiwanilong will receive $2,000; Clatsop Community Action will receive $2,500; Grace Food Pantry will receive $750; the Healing Circle will receive $2,000; Helping Hands Outreach Center will receive $5,000; Lower Columbia Q Center will receive $2,750; and Restoration House will receive $5,000.