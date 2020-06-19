Clatsop County will distribute free KN95 face masks at drive-thru handout events at multiple locations on Thursday.
People can pick up masks between 4 and 7 p.m. at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station in Seaside, Seaside Fire Station, Gearhart Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Knappa Fire Station and Westport Fire Station.
Masks will also be distributed from 10 to 1 p.m. on June 27 at Cannon Beach City Hall.
People are asked to stay in their cars and hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed.
The county is also working with local chambers of commerce to distribute free masks to local businesses, governments, service districts and social service providers.
