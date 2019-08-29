Clatsop County has been awarded a state grant to create a plan for emergency evacuation routes and facilities.
The $132,000 grant was one of 12 recently awarded statewide through a joint initiative of the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.
The money will fund the development of an evacuation improvement plan.
A key feature of the plan will be identifying the best locations for routes that can provide safe evacuation, as well as serve as year-round recreational facilities, such as off-road bicycle paths. Some routes will also be “lifeline” routes for delivering goods in the aftermath of a disaster.
