The Clatsop County emergency manager is “extremely skeptical” of the idea to revive the Salvage Chief for emergency response after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
In an email on Monday, Tiffany Brown alerted county commissioners to a bill in Salem that would provide $1.9 million to the Salvage Chief Foundation to repair and upgrade the decommissioned World War II-era craft famous for helping stranded vessels like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker.
“There are a lot of things we could spend $2 million dollars on in Clatsop County to improve resilience that I could get behind, but the Salvage Chief isn’t one of them,” Brown wrote, reflecting what she said she has heard from others in the community.
The project “might be worthwhile at some point or on some level, but lacks merit in its current state,” she said.
Floyd Holcom, who purchased the Salvage Chief in 2015 and brought it back to Astoria, is still hopeful the Legislature will approve the money before the session ends.
The vessel could perform several functions in an emergency, from serving as a mobile hospital or communications platform to pulling pieces of the Astoria Bridge or the Lewis and Clark Bridge near Longview, Washington, out of the Columbia River, Holcom said.
He called the objections “political back-stabbing.”
“There is no plan. She has no plan,” Holcom said of Brown.
“If you go back and look at how much money has gone into emergency preparedness in our region — the building of the emergency management center — how much it cost to build that emergency management center in Camp Rilea. If you look at the feasibilities of what we’ve done in money, the Salvage Chief, right now, is the best bang for the buck of any money spent since the 2007 storm.”
Using the slogan #ReadytheChief, Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, has aggressively promoted the Salvage Chief’s revival, earning media coverage by The Astorian, Oregon Public Broadcasting and KGW.
In her email to county commissioners, Brown wrote that Holcom also “began showing up at public events to promote the project AND to try to undermine the county publicly by stating that he was heading up the project because ‘there is no plan.’”
Brown said the county would not be the contracting authority if the project moved forward. She also said she was unable to get answers from Holcom to better understand his objectives.
While many in the North Coast maritime industry are proud of the Salvage Chief’s history and have sentimental ties to the vessel, there are doubts about its utility.
“My concern is that it is premature to spend $1.9M on a privately owned, out of service, 74-year-old vessel before there is a credible long-term sustainment plan outlining operations and maintenance expenses and revenue streams, as well as a credible near-term plan for its utilization after a disaster,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones wrote in an email.
Jones, a former commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said he would like evidence the Coast Guard would use the Salvage Chief as part of a recovery plan, an understanding with Pacific Power on how the vessel might provide electric power to the community, and coordination with Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria on how to host medical services.
“These issues should be methodically worked through before funding, rather than rushed through under an emergency declaration,” Jones wrote.
Monica Steele, the interim county manager, also shared her concerns with state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, one of the bill’s sponsors. She said any extra state money available should go toward things like deferred maintenance at the former Oregon Youth Authority facility being converted into a new county jail.
“When I was having conversations with Senator Johnson, my conversations were that I’d rather see if there was extra money the state had that the state give that money to the county in order to address the deferred maintenance of the OYA facility as a result of the way they left that building,” Steele said.
Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan also has doubts.
“It doesn’t seem like a sound project to pursue,” she said. “I’m always appreciative of people wanting to prepare our community for emergency, I think that’s important, but we have to be mindful of how that money is spent.”
Holcom, an Army veteran, said saving lives after a disaster should be the highest priority.
“What are they going to do to save lives?” he asked. “There’s no plan and this vessel can save lives ... I think the critics aren’t focusing on real issues. I think the critics need to get real and get ready to save lives, that’s what they need to do.”
