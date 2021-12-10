Permits for new vacation rentals will not be processed and issued in Clatsop County’s unincorporated areas and Gearhart’s urban growth boundary through at least April 28.
The county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a 120-day extension of a moratorium on new licenses for short-term rentals. The move gives the county additional time to examine the regulations that govern these businesses.
Short-term rentals have become a contentious matter — lucrative for property owners and good for local tourism, but complaints have mounted about trash, noise, parking problems and other nuisances, as well as unclear recourse for affected neighbors.
The original moratorium went into effect on Sept. 1 and was set to expire on Dec. 29. The county, which had planned at least a six-month process to review the short-term rental rules, had assumed an extension would be necessary, Community Development Director Gail Henrikson said.
The county has held two town hall meetings — one in September, the other in November — to get feedback on the core issues.
A third town hall meeting, scheduled for Jan. 22, will look at zoning, good-neighbor standards, neighborhood notifications and rules for on-the-ground property agents.
Proposed revisions to the short-term rental ordinance will come before the board at a January work session. The final revisions will be discussed at two public hearings slated for February, Henrikson said.
The moratorium may be extended beyond April 28 if the county also needs to address changes to the zoning code. The board, however, could lift the moratorium once the February hearings wrap up, Henrikson said.
Over 200 permits for vacation rentals have been issued for the county’s unincorporated areas.