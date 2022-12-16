Cove Beach Houses
Buy Now

North Coast Neighbors United supports a referendum on the May ballot to repeal a county vacation rental ordinance. The chief petitioner, Charles Dice, a homeowner in Cove Beach, has taken issue with the impact vacation rentals have on his neighborhood.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A moratorium on new vacation rental licenses in Clatsop County will continue for another six months.

In a divided 3-2 vote on Wednesday night, the county Board of Commissioners extended the moratorium until June 22.

Cove Beach Houses_1
Buy Now

Vacation rentals have been a challenge for residents in Cove Beach.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.