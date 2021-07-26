Despite challenges like a labor shortage and an expedited scheduling process, the Clatsop County Fair will open Tuesday, and after missing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Everybody’s been pretty excited,” operations manager John Lewis said.
As in years past, the fair — which runs daily through Saturday — will feature beloved traditions: the opening-day hog roast, a diverse array of food vendors, mutton bustin’, carnival rides and 4-H shows and activities. There also will be a new car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Behind the scenes, however, planning the event has been more complicated than past years because of the pandemic.
Up until a few weeks ago, Lewis said, organizers weren’t sure what restrictions they would be dealing with, and they were in contingency-planning mode. At one point, Lewis was even researching a type of security camera with sensors to read people’s temperatures from afar and send data to a computer. If a patron showed up with a high temperature, it would be easily detected, Lewis said, adding that was one of many solutions under consideration that, ultimately, wasn’t needed.
The pandemic also disrupted his usual schedule for planning fair entertainment. Normally, he starts that process in January, giving him plenty of time to book a full lineup for each day, from the moment the fair opens to the moment it closes.
This year, Lewis was hesitant to invest so early with uncertainty surrounding the event and what kind of turnout they should expect, compared to the roughly 6,000 to 7,000 people who attend on average.
“We had to wait, literally, until three or four weeks ago before we knew, ‘OK, this is actually going to be able to happen,’” he added. “It was definitely a little nerve-wracking.”
Even with the shortened time frame, Lewis managed to book two big names: country musician Josh Turner, who performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, and Steve Augeri, the former lead singer of the rock band Journey, with a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Throughout the rest of the week, Lewis focused on lining up local and regional groups to provide live entertainment for the busiest times — lunch, dinner, after the work day — to cut back on costs.
“I like to risk more on the side of caution,” he said.
On the other hand, Rainier Amusements, the contracting agency that provides carnival rides, has been doing the fair circuit all summer, starting in southern Idaho, and they’ve experienced a noticeable increase in revenue from past years.
“It could be one of our busiest fairs we’ve had in a while,” Lewis said, adding it’s “hard to know.”
Another challenge, which is affecting an array of industries, is the lack of available labor. Typically, fair organizers contract with an outside security agency that brings more than a dozen people to oversee the gates and ticket booths.
They even had a contract with a company for this summer, but were told a few weeks ago the company could no longer make it, because they also lacked the staff. Instead, organizers relied on a pool of volunteers from a county database, as well as partnering with local nonprofit The Healing Circle.
“That’s how we’re manning our gates and our ticket booths this year,” Lewis said, adding he’d heard the day prior they had finally got all the shifts covered.
The Knappa School District also is sending students to help with maintenance and cleanup in exchange for a donation to sports programs.
Now that event staff, vendors and entertainment are lined up, Lewis doesn’t anticipate other disruptions to the fair.
“This year, I moved all the indoor vendors outside just to create more breathing space,” he said.
Additionally, over the past year, the staff focused on replacing on-site amenities — such as toilets, paper-towel holders, soap dispensers and sinks — with touchless models.
“We’re hoping that will improve things overall for the safety of everybody,” Lewis said.
However, with the number of people who attend the fair annually, along with the presence of livestock and food, he feels there is always the risk of “something coming through.” In 2019, an adult and two children were infected by cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite.
Every year, they put up signs and hand-washing stations, and “go out of our way to make sure everybody is safe — even before COVID came along and added to the mix,” he said.