Clatsop County has changed its website domain name to ClatsopCounty.gov.
The change to a .gov domain was made to increase the county's website and email security.
Existing links to webpages at co.clatsop.or.us will automatically be redirected to that same webpage on ClatsopCounty.gov.
Employee email addresses have also changed to end in .gov. Emails to old email addresses will automatically reroute to the new email address.
