Clatsop County has reported seeing an influx of evacuees displaced by wildfires across Oregon.
Local chambers of commerce have reported that motels and hotels are filling up at least through the weekend.
The county has limited capacity to handle evacuees and has not set up formal shelter.
The county fairgrounds has space for up to 50 recreational vehicles and large animals.
Fort Stevens State Park also reported having some spaces in its campground available, and that it will waive its one-day advance reservation requirement. Private campgrounds may also have spaces available.
Clatsop Community Action, a social service agency, is accepting monetary donations to help evacuees find temporary shelter locally.
