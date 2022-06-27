Clatsop County will soon have a new site for its drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic.

Starting Friday, the county Public Health Department will administer tests at the household hazardous waste facility at 1780 Williamsport Road in Astoria.

The clinic will operate from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the county said.

Tests are by appointment only. Call 503-325-8500 to schedule one.

