Clatsop County has hired an emergency management director.
Justin Gibbs recently served as interim division chief of planning at Multnomah County’s Emergency Management Planning Section.
At Clatsop County, he will be responsible for leading emergency management — a new county department that until recently was a county office.
Earlier this year, the county said the director position would be funded by money shifted from an emergency management coordinator role, a long-vacant job.
Housed at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, the county’s emergency management responds to floods, fires, windstorms and other natural hazards and disasters, often collaborating with local jurisdictions and organizations, such as cities, schools and fire districts.
During the coronavirus pandemic, emergency management helped distribute personal protective equipment and played a role in setting up mass vaccination clinics, the county said.
The department also prepares the region for the looming Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
“My focus will be to develop strong relationships with the cities to ensure they are supported across all phases of emergency management, as well as concurrently making sure that Clatsop County is operationally ready to respond to disasters that will inevitably impact unincorporated areas of the jurisdiction,” Gibbs said in a statement.
Gibbs hails from North Carolina. At Hyde County, he served as emergency services director after working as a 911 database administrator, the county said.
“His tenure included response to multiple hurricanes, storms and wildfires, as well as an assignment to Puerto Rico as a planning section chief for the Hurricane Maria response in 2017,” the county wrote.
Tiffany Brown, who manages and directs the Emergency Operations Center, reports to Gibbs.
The idea of turning emergency management into a director-led department has been contemplated for about a dozen years. Emergency management, a statutorily required agency, left the purview of the sheriff’s office to the county manager’s office in 2010.
“Having been born and raised on the coast of North Carolina, I very much feel at home,” Gibbs said in a statement. “I look forward to learning, growing and becoming a member of the community and serving its members with integrity.”
Erick Bengel is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1724 or ebengel@dailyastorian.com.
