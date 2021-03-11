Clatsop County has hired a lobbying firm to help protect and advance policy interests in Salem.
The county Board of Commissioners approved a $45,000 contract with Pac/West Communications in October to provide legislative consulting services in 2021 and 2022.
The board endorsed a legislative agenda guide earlier this year to give Pac/West a reference for goals, strategies and priorities.
Among the goals, the county prioritized coronavirus-related expenses, the county jail and juvenile corrections, workforce development, affordable housing, homeless services, rural broadband initiatives, child care, public health and mental health.
Lobbyists from Pac/West have been attending county commission work sessions to discuss bills, answer questions and strategize.
"While the county’s membership with AOC (Association of Oregon Counties) allows the county to benefit from the reputable and effective work they do at the legislative level, it is with the understanding that this is being done for all 36 counties within the state," Assistant County Manger Monica Steele said in an email. "Pac/West fills in to assist with niche needs and specific issues that are unique to individual counties, for example with Clatsop County this might mean issues regarding gillnet fishing, since we are the only county within the state that has a fisheries program.
"Additionally, while Clatsop County could not ask for better elected legislators, especially with Sen. (Betsy) Johnson’s work on Ways and Means, Pac/West gives the county added capacity to review the thousands of bills and amendments introduced and to effectively prioritize and focus on the key issues. This work allows the county and legislators to focus on the most important and relevant legislation.
"Having Pac/West, who also has the experience from filling this role for other counties and entities, means Clatsop County has the benefit of a team with varied expertise on issues, including natural resources, agriculture, budget, local, government and more working on our behalf with these key leaders at the Capitol."