Clatsop County has announced the hiring of a new fair manager.
Kyle Sharpsteen, who most recently served as Warrenton’s interim public works director, is set to take on the role.
“We searched for that individual who brings the skills and experience to successfully manage events, maintain grounds, understand how government works and knows the importance of providing excellent customer service,” Monica Steele, the assistant county manager, said in a statement. “Kyle Sharpsteen met those qualifications.”
A graduate of Clatsop Community College, Sharpsteen has a background in municipal government, public administration, public works and facility maintenance. Sharpsteen worked for Warrenton for the last decade and had taken on the interim public works director role in December.
“The fairgrounds is a treasured community resource,” Sharpsteen said in a statement. “It brings our community together for family-friendly activities and provides space for individuals to host special events that celebrate personal milestones. I look forward to stewarding the next chapter of the county fairgrounds.”
Sharpsteen credited volunteers for their efforts in driving the fair’s success.
“I want to honor and build on this work,” he said.
Sharpsteen’s hiring comes after a stretch of uncertainty at the county fair.
John Lewis, the former fair manager, was placed on administrative leave in May. The Fair Board was preparing to terminate his employment due to concerns over his ability to manage operations and maintain trust, but Lewis eventually signed a separation agreement and received a two-month severance package in June.
Jason Brim, a former manager at Brim’s Farm & Garden in Astoria, was appointed to the position on an interim basis later that month.
In November, an agreement between the county Board of Commissioners and the Fair Board turned fair staff into county employees in an effort to ease the responsibilities of the board.
Following Sharpsteen’s departure from the city, Esther Moberg, the city manager in Warrenton, said the city is in the process of hiring another interim public works director while also recruiting for a full-time replacement.
