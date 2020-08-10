Clatsop County will hold an informational outreach session Thursday about the county's plan to move essential county facilities outside of the tsunami inundation zone.
The plan, also known as the "Resiliency Project," calls for relocating the county’s Public Works Department facility and establishing alternate and evacuation routes.
The virtual meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Visit the county's website to register for the meeting.
