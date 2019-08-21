Clatsop County has tried to tackle the spread of sexually transmitted infections, but has found it difficult without also addressing drug abuse.
“Not having those two things in the same conversation, you’re missing part of the problem," said Michael McNickle, the county's public health director. "So we have to look at it holistically if we’re going to actually tackle it.”
The county expects to help launch a new, two-year initiative in November to reduce sexually transmitted infections by 10% across the region by 2021.
Reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have continued to increase every year in the county and around the state, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Cases of chlamydia have been particularly high in Clatsop County, with 141 reported in 2018.
People usually don’t admit to drug abuse on surveys, McNickle said. However, he believes drug use has continued to climb and is linked to the increase in sexually transmitted infections.
The new initiative is funded by the Oregon Health Authority. It is a regional collaboration between the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, which oversees the Oregon Health Plan in Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties, and the counties.
“It’s a four-way partnership trying to tackle this major issue,” McNickle said.
It is a bold and creative approach to confront a problem the county doesn’t have adequate funding or staffing to handle alone, he said.
“The trouble with chlamydia is it’s so prevalent right now in the population that when we get a case we really don’t have the staff and effort to do partner notification, generally because there are so many partners,” McNickle said.
“This project is going to try to turn that around, so that after the two years if we can drop them down far enough, it will become a maintenance issue, not an acute issue.”
The goal is to reduce sexually transmitted infections by also looking at drug use during infection treatment, McNickle said.
An example would be when someone with syphilis is identified, staff will help treat the infection, but during the process ask about substance abuse. If the person has a substance abuse issue, staff will let them know about harm reduction and offer help in receiving treatment and other resources.
“That’s how we’re going to get around this,” McNickle said. “That’s where the nexus is.”
County public health staff will also continue to park their vans in different parts of the county on Thursdays and offer needle exchange and other outreach with Jordan's Hope for Recovery.
Getting to know the people who seek help is crucial.
"The only way we’re going to connect with them and build trust and get them into treatment is to have those conversations," McNickle said.
"Nobody wants to be an addicted drug user. Not a single person out there says they want to do it ... But those who are willing and have finally met the bottom of the barrel, we can get them in to help.”
