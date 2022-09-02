Clatsop County has identified more surplus land that could be used for housing, child care and social services.
One lot is in Warrenton, another is in Gearhart, and 14 are in South County’s unincorporated Arch Cape community.
The Warrenton lot is about a quarter acre on Third Avenue, just east of Fort Stevens State Park.
The Gearhart property, a smaller one, is on Kershul Circle, west of U.S. Highway 101.
The lots in Arch Cape cover 11 acres east of Highway 101. They are zoned residential and could be rezoned for multifamily dwellings, according to Monica Steele, the assistant county manager.
The land falls within the Arch Cape water and sanitary districts.
“From (an) affordability perspective, not having to create a septic system and such — that is a good thing,” Steele said at a regional housing task force meeting held at the Bob Chisholm Community Center in Seaside on Wednesday.
The 16 properties add to the original list of 15 parcels — eight in Astoria, three in Warrenton, four in Seaside — that the county in April put out for expressions of interest from cities, local districts and nonprofits.
The county recently handed over two adjoining lots in north Seaside to the city under a quitclaim deed. The properties default to county ownership if the city or subsequent owner fails to use it for housing, child care or social services.
Agencies have eyed other properties but haven’t requested transfers.
The lack of housing units and child care options are two defining problems on the North Coast.
More than 1,500 new housing units will be needed to meet demand in the near future, according to the county’s 2019 housing study.
Over about five years, the county has lost more than half of its licensed child care capacity, The Astorian has reported.
Erick Bengel is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1724 or ebengel@dailyastorian.com.
