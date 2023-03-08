Dozens of people, including government, business and timber industry leaders on the North Coast, opposed the draft of a state habitat conservation plan Wednesday during an Oregon Board of Forestry meeting in Corvallis.
Among the people in attendance were Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs; Sheriff Matt Phillips; Jay Browning of Warrenton-based JM Browning Logging; David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce; Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources and Clatsop Community College’s Small Business Development Center; and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor last year.
The habitat conservation plan would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests — mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties — and designate no-logging areas to protect species under the federal Endangered Species Act and keep the state in compliance with federal law.
Clatsop County has projected that the 70-year plan developed by the Oregon Department of Forestry would reduce timber revenue to county by 35%. That number is based on estimates recently released by the state for the next two years, which has left county leaders in fear of what that could mean for harvest volumes over the 70-year life of the plan.
The Department of Forestry is conducting additional modeling and expects to have better estimates this summer.
Potential losses
However, local leaders have pressed the Board of Forestry to go back to the drawing board and develop a plan that allows for more logging.
"We don't have to trade the environment protection for human needs," said Reid, who spoke on behalf of the chamber and its members in the business community. "There is a way for us to get both. But it will require involving the stakeholders in the plan and not dismissing rural voices as somehow biased or uninformed.
"Let's fix this while there's still time. Let's fix this while we can still protect the natural environment without crushing the human one."
Leahy said the plan would have a "tsunami effect" on the local economy and asked the state to postpone approval and work with communities on a new plan.
Browning, who has been in the timber industry for more than 50 years, said that timber sales in state forests have accounted for 90% of his company's work for the past 25 years. He said that when a sale comes up, it is competitive to get a contract.
"A reduction in the cut could possibly be the end of my company or others," Browning said. "I plan on my company running for another 40 years with the next generation."
He said that between taxes and other regulations, it is tough doing business in Oregon and he feels the state is not friendly to small business.
Johnson, the former state Senator for District 16, which covers the North Coast, said she was speaking on behalf of people who do not have the opportunity to speak and will be affected by the plan.
"Communities in Northwest Oregon have gone from incredulous to furious over how this (habitat conservation plan) is handled, as have I," she said. "To call this an open and inclusive process is bureaucratic hogwash.
"Rural Oregonians do feel this plan is being shoved down their throats," Johnson continued. "No feedback has been incorporated into the HCP to make it more socially or economically viable for (the Oregon Department of Forestry) or the affected stakeholders. Devising a plan behind closed doors, and then managing the communication process so that people are informed shortly before important decisions are made is not meaningful stakeholder engagement.
"In Clatsop County where this (habitat conservation plan) will be felt most severely, 87% of the land base is forested and off-limits to development. Options for alternative revenues are limited. We need to maintain critical forest sector infrastructure so our rural communities can continue to be places where people can live, work and raise a family. Talk of decoupling and alternative revenues is disingenuous. It's a cheap cover-up to hide the loss of revenue to local government, schools, law enforcement, public health from your ill-conceived plan."
'Absolutely false'
At the start of the meeting on Wednesday, Jim Kelly, the chairman of the Board of Forestry, addressed the narrative that rural voices are being ignored, calling it "absolutely false."
He said that since joining the board more than four years ago, Board of Forestry meetings were held almost exclusively in Salem prior to the pandemic. After becoming the chairman, he said the board began meeting outside of Salem and has made an effort to meet in more parts of the state. He called the move a "sea change" in terms of access for Oregonians.
The habitat conservation plan has been under review for the past several years, with opportunities for public feedback at several key points in the process. Advocates on both sides of the issue appealed to their supporters to provide testimony before the formal public comment period closed last June after being extended.
Opposition from county leaders and the timber industry has ramped up over the past few months as the Board of Forestry moves closer to adopting the draft.
"In my view, ... we've done more to increase public access and input really focused on rural Oregonians than I think has ever been done before," Kelly said, pointing to the large number of people who testified at the board's meeting in Seaside last year. He said they are working to continue improving the process.
"The reality is that there's only so much that we can do," Kelly said. "And it's really not been helpful to sort of amp this all up by communicating that there's some sort of conspiracy going on that we're trying to shut voices down.
"And so let me be real clear, I totally support everyone's right to organize and have the voices of your supporters here and making their opinions heard loud and clear. But we've had a number of kind of dark conspiracies put forward in the last few months, and none of them have been true. And they dial up the emotions unnecessarily."