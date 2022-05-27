Facing a significant reduction in timber revenue, Clatsop County’s elected officials have called on the state to come to the table before moving forward with a habitat conservation plan that would limit logging in state forests.
The plan, prepared by the state Department of Forestry, would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The outline is intended to protect 17 species under the federal Endangered Species Act that are potentially at risk from logging and other activities.
The public comment period on the habitat conservation plan expires on Wednesday.
Clatsop County relies on the consistent revenue it receives from the state from timber harvests in state forests. Based on a five-year average, the county, local school districts and taxing districts receive $24.2 million annually in timber revenue. A projected 30% reduction because of the habitat conservation plan could result in an annual loss of $7.3 million countywide.
“In terms of financial and service ramifications, this level of revenue loss is materially unrecoverable without definitive and long-term financial intervention from the state of Oregon and will undeniably have long-lasting negative repercussions for service delivery and quality of life within our community,” the elected officials said in letter submitted for public comment.
“We are not being alarmist in this statement, but are realistic about the limited number of practical options available to replace this revenue loss without significant intervention and commitment from the state Legislature. This level of reduction will impact every part of our organization and community. It will degrade both services and staffing levels for generations to come — and occurs while we are fully engaged in addressing any number of community priorities per our strategic plan.”
The letter, backed by the county Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Matt Phillips and District Attorney Ron Brown, argued the plan should consider the financial impact on local governments and that the state should engage with local officials to develop a balanced approach that addresses economic, social and environmental factors.
During a county commission meeting Wednesday night, County Manager Don Bohn presented the fiscal impact the habitat conservation plan would have on the county budget.
Bohn said the county receives on average $8.6 million a year in timber revenue from the state, with nearly $5.2 million going to the general fund. The remainder goes into other funds, including rural law enforcement, road district, fairgrounds, 4-H and extension and state timber law enforcement.
The county expects to lose $2.6 million a year under the plan, including a decrease of about $1.5 million to the general fund.
‘Gut punch’
Commissioner Courtney Bangs, who has been a leading voice of opposition to the habitat conservation plan, has argued that it shifts state forest management toward priorities set by Portland-based interest groups, leaving residents in Clatsop County bearing the costs.
“I’ve been really upfront from the beginning that I fully support the idea of an HCP. I get that it could be very positive in actuality, but this particular one is going to be a gut punch,” she said. “We’re going to lose beds at Clatsop Care, jobs. So this has been a difficult conversation.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev suggested looking at the issue as an opportunity.
“I think it was a bad deal from the get-go. And it’s a really lousy way to fund local services,” she said. “And I would love to see us work with the upcoming long session (of the Legislature) to work on some state programs that can begin to make us whole without sacrificing our forestlands.
“Instead of just fighting the HCP, I think we need to be concentrating our efforts on trying to simply constructively restructure the way our forest industries, and perhaps other industries, are paying for the local services that they too receive.”
Bangs noted the county is unique in that a significant portion of the land is forestland, leaving few other economic opportunities.
“I think that the identity of our community is deeply tied into this forest,” she said. “We’ve got generations of families and so I don’t want to go to the state and find an opt-out plan when our forests have been doing a great job of supporting us and we’ve been doing a great job supporting the environment.”
The Department of Forestry’s approach to managing state forests has been challenged by some counties over the years.
The arrangement grew out of the Great Depression, when private timber companies turned harvested land over to the counties to deal with instead of paying taxes on the land.
The counties did not have the resources to manage the forestland and the state did not have a forestry department at the time.
The state and counties agreed to consolidate the foreclosed land under public ownership to restore timber production and secure the “greatest permanent value.”
But some counties have argued that the state has prioritized preservation and recreation over timber harvests.
Timber lawsuit
The dispute played out over the past several years in a $1 billion class-action lawsuit by more than a dozen counties against the state.
In 2017, Clatsop County commissioners voted 3 to 2 to opt out of the lawsuit because it did not align with their values of balanced forest management. Clatsop forests make up nearly one-quarter of the state forestland involved in the suit.
A Linn County jury found in favor of the counties in 2019, but the state appealed. The Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the jury verdict in April, finding that securing the “greatest permanent value” does not mean the state cannot balance timber harvests with protecting water quality, wildlife habitat and recreation.
The counties intend to appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Bangs and Commissioner John Toyooka had highlighted their opposition to Clatsop County’s decision during their successful campaigns in 2020 against incumbents who had who voted to opt out of the timber suit.
Unlike the split vote on the timber suit, county commissioners were unanimous in signing on to the letter critical of the habitat conservation plan.