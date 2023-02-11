Clatsop County leaders fear a habitat conservation plan nearing completion by the state will be just as detrimental to the local economy as they anticipated.
The 70-year plan, prepared by the Oregon Department of Forestry, would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
The plan would designate no-logging areas to protect species under the federal Endangered Species Act and keep the state in compliance with federal law.
But some county and timber industry leaders say the plan goes further than it needs to protect habitat, and argue that reductions in timber harvests will have major ramifications in communities that depend on revenue earned from logging state forests.
When Clatsop County elected officials opposed the plan last year, they projected a 30% to 38% reduction in timber revenue to the county.
While the projection was higher than the Department of Forestry estimated, county officials, as well as some in the timber industry, say they were skeptical of the state's numbers.
Now, they say new projections released by the state for the next two years match the reduction they anticipated. They also fear the projections for the next two years will mirror timber harvest volumes over the 70-year life of the plan.
As a result, county and timber industry leaders believe the state vastly miscalculated the financial impact the habitat conservation plan will have on the 15 counties that receive and depend on timber revenue.
County Commissioner Courtney Bangs called the new data a "throat punch."
"The proposed plan will reduce local government revenues by nearly $8.5 million, impacting education (K-12 and college), public safety, transportation, health care and other first responders," Bangs, who represents Knappa and the eastern portion of the county, said in a statement. "It will also have broader implications for the local economy and lead to the elimination of family-wage jobs.
"The Board of Forestry’s final decision will impact our community’s health and well-being for generations to come and we deserve better."
The Board of Forestry has called a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the draft habitat conservation plan. The virtual meeting will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. Written testimony will be accepted, according to the state, but no live testimony will be allowed.
'Snapshot in time'
Jason Cox, a spokesman for the Department of Forestry, stressed that the new data only applies to implementation plans for the next two fiscal years, which sets target timber harvest volumes for that period only.
"While they do incorporate conservation measures included in the proposed habitat conservation plan (HCP), these represent a two-year snapshot in time, not the anticipated average harvest volume over the 70-year term of the (habitat conservation plan)," he said in an email.
Cox said revisions to the implementation plans are necessary as the department transitions from its current forest management plan to the proposed habitat conservation plan and new forest management plan.
A key difference between the current policy and what would take place over the life of the plan, Cox said, is a concept known as "even flow."
He said the current policy uses the concept, which provides a steady amount of timber volume for sale each year.
"Modeling for the draft (habitat conservation plan) allowed for the uneven flow of timber volume over time, providing more harvest in the early years, which would decline over time before beginning to climb again towards the end of the (habitat conservation plan) life span," Cox said.
He added that the ultimate determination of flow of harvest volume over time will depend on many factors, including general Board of Forestry expectations under the new forest management plan.
Cox said the board and public will be provided a number of potential options and outcomes for the forest management plan this summer, including the flow of timber over time, carbon sequestration and other metrics.
'Go back to the drawing board'
Chris Edwards, the president of Oregon Forest Industries Council, a trade association that represents more than 50 forestland owners and manufacturers, called for a halt.
"We hope to see strong leadership from the chair of the Board of Forestry calling for reconsideration of the path they are on," he said in a statement. "It is a 70-year plan. They have time to go back to the drawing board and draft a sustainable win-win-win plan for the future of our local communities."
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto said Clatsop County will be hit the hardest, but he believes the plan will create job losses throughout the state.
"ODF has been developing this plan behind closed doors, and what little information they do release to us seems unrealistic, which is what we’ve been concerned about since day one," he said in a statement.
Cox called the accusations of developing the plan behind closed doors "puzzling."
"We have openly presented data and comprehensive updates to the public through 12 open meetings to date, to county commissioners, to the Board of Forestry, and to the State Forests Advisory Committee," he said. "All modeling information to date has been released and was specifically provided to consultants working for the counties so they could independently analyze the data."
Clatsop County leaders projected a 30% to 38% reduction in timber revenue because of the habitat conservation plan, which they say could result in an annual loss of $2.7 million to $3.4 million for the county. Local taxing districts, including schools, stand to lose $4.5 million to $5.7 million.
Last year, they felt that a 30% reduction was a conservative estimate. Based on the new projections, the county is looking at a 35% reduction for at least the two-year implementation plan period.
"We don't want to be alarmist," Sheriff Matt Phillips said. "We want to be honest to our abilities with the information that we have. And I think we thought that was a safe number. And it turned out at the end of the day, we're looking at a deeper cut than what we expected."
Phillips said the sheriff's office is facing an annual budget decrease of about $1.4 million, which he said would likely result in the loss of a dozen employees. He said the sheriffs office would also lose 24-hour coverage.
Since each taxing district receives funding based on timber sales in its geographical boundary, he said some would be affected far more than others.
"The Board of Forestry even says that they have to maintain for social, economic and environmental benefits," Phillips said. "And my thought from a law enforcement perspective, is that the health of the community is a lot more than just environmental factors. And they identify that, right? I think it's your mental health and your emotional and physical health, too. And financial health is a big component that underpins all those things."
The sheriff said it would take a long time for the county to replace the level of revenue it expects to lose.
"I do believe with respect to the state forest, there is a way we can manage it appropriately and responsibly that will provide benefits both environmentally and socially and economically," he said. "It can be done. This plan isn't quite it."