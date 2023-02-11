Clatsop County leaders fear a habitat conservation plan nearing completion by the state will be just as detrimental to the local economy as they anticipated.

The 70-year plan, prepared by the Oregon Department of Forestry, would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

Clatsop State Forest
County leaders worry about a reduction in state timber harvests under a habitat conservation plan.

