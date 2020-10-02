Clatsop County is looking to find solutions and discuss potential infrastructure replacement to treat septage being turned away from local wastewater treatment plants.
Nearly all parts of the county utilize septic systems, and the Warrenton wastewater treatment plant — the only plant in the county that still accepts septage — is nearing maximum capacity in a couple of years.
The county said the ongoing restriction and potential closure of the Warrenton plant to septage has both short- and long-term consequences.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said during a work session last week that septic tank pumping businesses are often turned away from the Warrenton plant and have to drive to Rainier for the next closest wastewater treatment plant that accepts septage.
“And it’s going to be becoming more and more expensive, especially if Rainier comes to a point where, like most other wastewater treatment plants, where the regulations are getting tougher about discharges,” he said. “That’s going to be an issue for us.”
The county expects the problem could also add significant cost to homeowners with septic tanks.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, who represents Warrenton, said it has been a growing issue for residential, commercial and industrial users.
With the Scoular fish meal plant hoping to open in Warrenton by next summer, Collin Stelzig, the city’s public works director, has said the potential impact on Warrenton’s plant would represent about 4% of the city’s average water treatment.
The plant is already around 90% of capacity, which does not include projects that have been approved and not yet built.
With the fish meal plant, the Warrenton plant could reach maximum capacity before 2022. Warrenton has put a moratorium on large residential hookups to save capacity.
Astoria, meanwhile, shut down an RV dump station in 2018 because of city staff concerns it could put the wastewater system at risk. The system is also having issues with brewery waste.
Gearhart is the only municipality in the county entirely on septic.
“I think that the good idea is to do a comprehensive review and see if we can ... try to figure out a solution for an issue that’s only going to get worse,” Kujala said.
The county met with the cities and the Port of Astoria last week to discuss septic issues. Gearhart was not on the call.
Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said potential solutions were discussed, as well as countywide compliance.
“Because some of the problems and reasons why cities have been reluctant to take this septic that is being brought to them is because some of the restaurants and industrial users aren’t compliant all the time in regards to using their grease track properly,” she said. “And so that creates a lot of the problem in regards to the systems that they have in place and what all of that does to those systems.”
Steele said they also discussed countywide education about proper septic and sewer use and potentially purchasing a bio digester, a tank that digests organic material.
“As many of you know, when you’re talking about treatment plants or facilities or bio digesters, none of this is inexpensive,” she said. “This is a significant cost when you’re talking about infrastructure replacement. But we have started the conversation to try and find a resolution as soon as possible because we know that it has a significant impact countywide.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev encouraged staff to take a long view. “Long in terms of time and a very broad view in terms of where these issues are important throughout the whole county,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.