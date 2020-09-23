Clatsop County is accepting applications for two, two-year terms on the Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee.
The committee meets four times a year and monitors and reviews local emergency medical services in accordance with the county Ambulance Service Area Plan.
For more information, or to apply, visit the county's website. The deadline to apply is Oct. 12. Appointments will be made by the county Board of Commissioners.
