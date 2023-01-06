Clatsop County may use the soon-to-be vacant jail in Astoria and renovate buildings on Exchange Street to create more space for facilities.
Over the past year, the county has worked with Portland-based SERA Architects on a plan to address a shortage of space and guide investment. After an assessment, the firm said the county would ideally need a more than 40% increase in gross square feet.
The Public Health Department was identified as needing the largest expansion.
Other needs identified include providing a physical presence in the southern part of the county and relocating the county's emergency operation center and public works facility outside of the tsunami inundation zone.
During a work session on Wednesday, County Manager Don Bohn said that given future financial uncertainty, it is difficult for the county to plan for large capital expenditures. He said the county, with its architecture firm, pivoted to practical, short-term remedies while identifying some longer-term goals.
"What we did is we really focused on what are the here-and-now issues that we can do that are affordable and will move the needle," Bohn said, adding that the short-term remedies should provide relief until the county is in the position to plan for larger investments.
"I would love to at some point see Clatsop County have a plan that could build a public clinic, could have a new public works facility," he said. "But we're not there."
The road map is expected to go back before the county Board of Commissioners for approval.
As the county prepares to open a new jail in Warrenton, administrators are looking at the jail on Duane Street as a potential site to relocate departments, freeing up space in the county buildings on Exchange Street.
The five-year, short-term strategy presented by SERA Architects recommended rebranding the jail as the Duane Street Annex.
Patrick Sullivan, of SERA Architects, said the lower level is already set up for office space and would require minimal investment for the relocation of some departments. He said the upper floors would require more investment and more thought on how to repurpose the space.
If other departments move out of the county buildings on Exchange Street, Sullivan said, there would be new space to expand the Public Health Department.
With additional growth projected for the Public Health Department over the next 20 years, the expansion may only be an intermediate step toward a larger, more comprehensive solution, such as further expansion in the Exchange Street buildings or even construction of a new building.
The plan also recommends a phased, floor-by-floor renovation of the Exchange Street buildings, including updating desk and office configuration and improving safety.
Most county staff and services are concentrated in the northern part of the county. The plan recommended establishing a satellite office in the southern part of the county to increase presence and convenience for people who live there.
Sullivan said that in the short term, it is recommended the county continue to partner with Camp Rilea in Warrenton, where the county's emergency management offices are located. However, he said, the county should look to identify other locations that are closer to other county departments and outside the tsunami inundation zone.
Sullivan noted that it will be important to implement a plan for how to transition county staff.
As far as the long term, the strategy for the next 10 to 20 years recommended relocating the county's emergency management offices and public works facility outside the tsunami inundation zone; expanding the sheriff's offices; maximizing the space of the Judge Guy Boyington Building on Commercial Street; and determining whether a dedicated building for the Public Health Department would be necessary.
The meetings chamber for the Board of Commissioners is located in Judge Guy Boyington Building, but other parts of the building are used for storage.
Sullivan recommended moving the storage to the jail building on Duane Street and finding a better use for the freed up space.
"It's one of those things where it would really benefit from focused county surveys as well as a little bit of community involvement to determine how can we better use that space," he said. "Because it certainly is a bit of a jewel in the sense of the county building stock and it deserves better use than storage."
In recent years, the county was planning a relocation of its public works facility out of the tsunami inundation zone.
The county initially identified a potential location in Lewis and Clark, which included a plan to establish alternative evacuation routes around vulnerable parts of U.S. Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 30.
But the plan was abandoned after backlash from residents in Lewis and Clark who lived along the road the county identified as an option. A group, which organized under the name Concerned Friends for Clatsop County, filed a lawsuit against the county in Circuit Court in 2021. The case was dismissed.
More recently, the county identified the North Coast Business Park in Warrenton as a potential site for the public works facility, but ultimately decided against the move. The county has said it has a desire to get the property back on the tax rolls.