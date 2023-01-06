County buildings
Clatsop County is weighing strategies to create more space for facilities.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Clatsop County may use the soon-to-be vacant jail in Astoria and renovate buildings on Exchange Street to create more space for facilities.

Over the past year, the county has worked with Portland-based SERA Architects on a plan to address a shortage of space and guide investment. After an assessment, the firm said the county would ideally need a more than 40% increase in gross square feet.

The county jail in Astoria could be rebranded the Duane Street Annex after the new jail opens in Warrenton.
The county could make better use of the Judge Guy Boyington Building on Commercial Street.

