Clatsop County made more than $23.4 million on the sale of nearly $20 million worth of general obligation bonds approved by voters to relocate the jail from Astoria to the former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility in Warrenton.
The $3.4 million premium will be kept in reserve to help offset any cost overruns. Because of a strong financial rating for the county, the bonds will also cost property owners 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, instead of the 21 cents originally estimated.
“We are beyond ecstatic at the results of this recent bond sale,” Monica Steele, the interim county manager, said in a news release. “This is a perfect example of strong budget policies that instill prudent fiscal management. Clatsop County taxpayers will reap substantial savings due to these efforts.”
Carol Samuels, managing director for the investment bank Piper Jaffray, said in the release that “investors are increasingly focused on credit quality and the rating of the issuer. The county’s rating from Moody’s, which reflects the strong financial management of the county and the economic stability of the community, was critical to the bond sale and an important factor driving demand for the bonds.”
Investors have looked favorably upon bonds amid an erratic stock market, leading to similarly strong results for other local sales.
The Astoria School District received a $9.4 million premium on the sale of $70 million worth of bonds to remodel and rebuild portions of its four campuses. Warrenton received nearly $4 million more than the $38.5 million in bonds voters approved to buy a master campus and build a new middle school.
