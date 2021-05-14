A Clatsop County man has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $100 million against Columbia Memorial Hospital, alleging negligence resulted in his son suffering permanent neurological damage.
The lawsuit claims the Astoria hospital failed to properly monitor the fetal heart rate and other aspects of the labor and delivery of William Harvey Humphries in 2017.
As a result, the lawsuit alleges, Humphries was taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland for emergency treatment and diagnosed with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.
The suit claims the hospital’s negligence led to permanent neurological damage, including cerebral palsy.
Humphries is severely developmentally delayed and will be impaired in all activities for the rest of his life, the suit claims.
The lawsuit, filed in late April in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges medical negligence and names the hospital and Dr. William Barstow.
Wesley Humphries, the child’s father, is bringing the lawsuit on his behalf. He is seeking more than $45 million in medical, custodial and life care expenses and $65 million for noneconomic damages.
The hospital declined to comment.
Brent Barton, a Newport medical malpractice attorney representing Humphries, said, “Like any responsible parents, their first priority is to protect their son, who will never be able to work or care for himself.
“This child’s life will forever be very different than yours and mine, and we want to give him the resources necessary for his basic needs and to have a chance at becoming the best version of himself.”