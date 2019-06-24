Two finalists are in the running for Clatsop County manager.
Don Bohn, the assistant county administrator in Washington County, and Dan Chandler, the assistant county administrator in Clackamas County, were among 21 applicants for the post.
Bohn and Chandler will appear at two community meet-and-greet events on July 8, one at 7 a.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building in Astoria and the other at 5:30 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
The finalists will be interviewed by three panels made up of the Board of Commissioners, county management and community stakeholders.
Clatsop County Manager Cameron Moore retired last year after clashes with county commissioners. Monica Steele, the county's budget director, has been serving as interim county manager.
