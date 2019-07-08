The finalists for Clatsop County manager were screened on Monday at public meet-and-greet events and private interviews.
Don Bohn, the assistant county administrator for Washington County, and Dan Chandler, the assistant county administrator for Clackamas County, are vying for the top job.
Monica Steele, the county's budget director, has been serving as interim county manager since Cameron Moore retired last year.
County commissioners have scheduled an executive session and could make a decision Tuesday.
Bohn and Chandler appeared at public meet-and-greet events and rotated between interviews with three panels made up of county staff, residents and county commissioners.
In addition to being the assistant county administrator, Bohn is also the budget officer for Washington County. He said he’s been addressing challenges like homelessness and affordable housing that have come with the county’s rapid growth.
“Really what I would bring is a lot of management experience,” he said. “Working with boards, working with the public, volunteers, and just making government work.”
Bohn’s wife was born and raised in Clatsop County and they still have family in the area they visit often, so they see the position as being a natural fit.
Chandler serves as the executive strategist and policy adviser to the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners and county administrator. He said he is data-driven and results-oriented.
“Most strategic plans I think are these general statements that have good intention, but what does that mean?” Chandler said. “Are we a great place to live? What are our wages? What are our housing prices like ... If I were lucky enough to get the job I would spend a lot of time listening. What’s going on? What’s the culture?”
Like Bohn, Chandler has experience addressing homelessness and affordable housing. They both think that experience can benefit Clatsop County.
Moore retired after a rocky relationship with some county commissioners. The veteran administrator was hired in 2016 after the county had nine county managers in 16 years.
