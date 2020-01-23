The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners declared Sunday Cascadia Earthquake Awareness Day.
The declaration is to encourage resilience planning for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
Sunday is the anniversary of the last massive earthquake and tsunami along the zone in 1700.
