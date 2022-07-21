As Oregon drafts regulations to license psilocybin for therapeutic use, Clatsop County is weighing whether to follow other counties and cities across the state and ask local voters in November to approve a temporary two-year ban.

Voters in Oregon passed Measure 109 in November 2020 to legalize psilocybin — also known as “magic mushrooms” — to treat depression, anxiety, trauma and other mental health challenges for people 21 and older at licensed service centers.

Mushrooms

Several counties and cities in Oregon may ask voters to temporarily ban psilocybin manufacturing and service centers.

R.J. Marx and Ethan Myers contributed to this report.

