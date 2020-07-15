WARRENTON — Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health contractor, has completed the $1 million purchase of the crisis respite center building in Warrenton.
The respite center, which opened in 2016, offers residential mental health treatment and crisis care.
Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. had long administered financing for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, but, in 2019, the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization chose CareOregon to take on the role.
The mental health agency has since worked to purchase the respite center building from GOBHI.
Last October, Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, told the county Board of Commissioners that the agency was having trouble negotiating a purchase price. Commissioners said they would support the agency in the effort to purchase the building.
“The North Coast Crisis Respite and Residential Center is a valuable resource to our community, offering the opportunity for individuals to heal and improve their life situation while in our care,” Baker said in an email. “We look forward to providing this vital service for many years to come.”
Baker said the respite center has served over 200 people and that most were from the county.
Karen Wheeler, the CEO of GOBHI, called the respite center an essential resource for people experiencing serious behavioral health issues.
“GOBHI, in partnership with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, developed this resource to meet the needs of individuals with serious and persistent mental illnesses and who required respite services when we were managing the behavioral health benefit through an agreement with Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization,” Wheeler said in a statement. “We are very pleased to have completed the sale of this property to Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and have no doubt this essential resource will continue to help those most in need.”
Contracts with the Oregon Health Authority and Columbia Pacific CCO pay for services at the center.
The Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare board of directors governs the respite center. The Caring for Clatsop Coalition — the former governing body, which included GOBHI, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital — dissolved last fall.
