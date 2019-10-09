Clatsop County commissioners said they will support Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county's mental health contractor, in efforts to purchase the crisis respite center building in Warrenton.
The mental health agency is trying to buy the building from Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., but has been unable to agree on a purchase price, Amy Baker, the agency's executive director, told commissioners Wednesday night.
GOBHI had long administered financing for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, but, earlier this year, the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization chose CareOregon to take on the role.
"One of the pieces that has been a little bit frustrating to me has been around GOBHI potentially looking at selling the building to anybody really who will pay a higher price for that building," Baker said.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has been conditionally approved for a loan to buy the building, and, in the meantime, has come to an agreement with GOBHI on a lease price, she said.
GOBHI could not immediately be reached for comment.
Baker told commissioners the respite center, which opened in 2016, is worth the investment. The facility offers residential mental health treatment and crisis care, but has at times struggled financially and has not fulfilled a promise for secure beds.
"You will not find an organization more committed to this community and these clients than CBH," she said. "That is where our heart is, that is who we care about."
Clatsop County Manager Don Bohn said he reached out to GOHBI to discuss the importance of the crisis respite center to the county.
"I did talk to GOHBI myself and relayed the importance of this facility to the community and that alternate uses of the facility are not what the community and county are looking for because what we need is a continuation of its current use," he said.
"It's a facility that I think the board knows and the community knows that you could not site again and build again without a significant amount of time and resources invested. And it's a resource that's been embraced by the community that it resides in."
He said the county will continue to communicate with GOHBI and support Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.
The mental health agency has operated the respite center for a coalition that includes the county, GOBHI, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital.
"I think I can speak for the commission that we want to see it remain as it has been," Sarah Nebeker, the commission chairwoman, said.
