A moratorium on new vacation rental licenses in Clatsop County is expected to be lifted by March instead of its expiration date in June. 

The county Board of Commissioners extended the moratorium, which applies to all unincorporated areas, by six months in December. It was the fourth extension since the moratorium was imposed in August 2021 to allow the county time to revise regulations.

Cove Beach Houses_1
