A moratorium on new vacation rental licenses in Clatsop County is expected to be lifted by March instead of its expiration date in June.
The county Board of Commissioners extended the moratorium, which applies to all unincorporated areas, by six months in December. It was the fourth extension since the moratorium was imposed in August 2021 to allow the county time to revise regulations.
The county began regulating vacation rentals in 2018, but because the county failed to add the use in the development code, they were never formally legalized. Arch Cape is an exception since vacation rentals were added as a use to that zone and regulated by a separate ordinance since the early 2000s.
By early 2022, the county realized permits were being issued outside of Arch Cape by error. To remedy the problem, county commissioners approved an ordinance last June recognizing vacation rentals as an outright use in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.
However, in September, a group organized under the name North Coast Neighbors United collected enough signatures to require the ordinance to be referred to voters in the May election.
If the referendum is successful, the ordinance will be repealed, and the more than 100 vacation rentals outside of Arch Cape would gradually disappear as licenses expire. The failure of the referendum would mean the county could pass the same ordinance as last June and the vacation rentals would officially become legal.
After discussion during a work session in January, there was consensus among commissioners to lift the moratorium ahead of its expiration date in June.
Anthony Pope, the county counsel, said that it is the county’s position that since the ordinance is not in effect pending the election, the moratorium only has the effect of not allowing new vacation rental permits in Arch Cape.
By rescinding the moratorium, he said it will allow the county to process renewals and new applications for permits in Arch Cape.
County commissioners held the first public hearing to rescind the moratorium on Wednesday and plan to continue the hearing on March 8.
Commissioner Pamela Wev, however, was critical of the process the commission chose to lift the moratorium. She argued that a vote should have been taken prior to placing the item on the agenda for a public hearing.
She called the process a "dereliction," and said she would oppose lifting the moratorium.
"I think it is a slap in the face to people who live in Arch Cape," Wev said.
Mark Kujala, the board's chairman, said work sessions are an opportunity for the board to discuss issues, and while the commission cannot take a vote, it can give direction to staff.
He said the public hearing on Wednesday gave the commission another opportunity to weigh in before taking a vote at the second public hearing in March.
The debate at the county level over how to regulate vacation rentals has gone on for years.
Strife over the issue has largely played out in the wealthy enclave of Cove Beach, which sits at the southern edge of the county, and Surf Pines, a gated community near Gearhart.
Complaints about the impact on quality of life in Cove Beach led to months of listening sessions and conversations before the county decided to place a moratorium on new permits.
It was many of the same Cove Beach residents who formed under the group North Coast Neighbors United and successfully placed a referendum on the May ballot.
Charles Dice, a Cove Beach resident, and Clare Hasler-Lewis, a Surf Pines resident, are listed as co-directors of the group, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Heading into the election, the group faces opposition from Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, which is made up of people in the vacation rental industry.
During the public hearing on Wednesday, Dice said, "I do not understand why the Board of Commissioners is so anxious and determined to extend (short-term rental) permits that were illegally issued.
"Isn't this just compounding the mistake that the county made by violating the law and issue permits in the first place," he said. "Why do the commissioners persist in ignoring the needs, safety and security of the residents of Clatsop County in order to benefit a few business owners of (short-term rentals), most, or all of whom, live outside of the county and many live outside of the state of Oregon?"
Cameron Lewis, a Surf Pines resident, argued that aside from one commissioner, the county commissioners do not understand the negative impact vacation rentals have on homeowners.
"You tried to make an end run around the Clatsop County citizens' driven land use planning process," Lewis said. "And finally, this has been thwarted in that you're taking the low road again in allowing STRs broadly across the county. This does nothing to neighborhoods other than undermine the relationships within neighborhoods."
As of November, there were 177 vacation rental permits in unincorporated areas. Of those, 110 were located outside of Arch Cape.