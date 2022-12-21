The Clatsop County Public Health Department is accepting applications for one-time mini grants from local organizations working to support substance abuse prevention.
The county has $30,000 available for the grants. Organizations may apply for up to $9,000 to support work in the county to improve equity, prevent substance abuse and support youth and families.
Grantees have up to one year to spend the grant funds.
Applications must be submitted through the county's website by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. For more information, contact Kathryn Crombie at kcrombie@co.clatsop.or.us or 503-325-8500.
