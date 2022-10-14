Household hazardous waste material can be dropped off — for free — at the Clatsop County household hazardous waste collection facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the county said.

Materials include batteries, antifreeze, mercury, fluorescent lights, propane cylinders, gasoline, herbicides, pesticides, household cleaners, oil and oil-based paints and solvents, the county said.

