WESTPORT — A plan for a new road designed to divert heavy traffic away from residential streets will come before the community next week.
Residents have long voiced concerns about vehicles, particularly commercial trucks, that turn north off U.S. Highway 30 onto Westport Ferry Road. The traffic, they argue, makes the road less safe and the neighborhood less livable.
At a public meeting on Feb. 15 at Westport Community Church, the Clatsop County Public Works Department will present a new option: a proposed site for a new road northwest from Westport Ferry Road.
The Oregon Department of Transportation allows only so many access points on Highway 30. Building a new road would close Westport Ferry Road access to everyone but emergency responders. Residents will still be able to drive on Westport Ferry Road, they just won’t have direct access from the highway.
For a couple of years, Teevin Bros. Land & Timber Co. has brought regular rock-laden truck traffic through the community. From the company’s Bradley Quarry west of Westport, the trucks haul rock to a dock on the Westport Slough, where the rock is then barged upriver, mainly to Portland-area markets.
As development increases, so will Teevin’s truck traffic. “I expect it to get worse,” Ted McLean, the county’s public works director, said.
The new road would allow Teevin trucks to reach the barging dock and all vehicles to reach the Westport ferry and boat ramp.
The community has wanted to divert traffic from residential streets for at least a decade.
In 2011, the county finalized a Westport Corridor and Community Plan, which included a proposal for a new road through Teevin-owned property.
The wetland mitigation turned out to be too expensive, however. Both the Department of Transportation and the Portland & Western Railroad rejected the plan because they could not build an at-grade railroad crossing. And the county didn’t get a state grant it had applied for to fund the project.
The county has explored the idea of diverting traffic onto Old Mill Town Road, which runs roughly parallel to Westport Ferry Road.
But the homes on Old Mill Town Road predate current planning regulations and were built close to the right of way. Widening the road would put residents even closer to traffic. In addition, a park — the freshly renovated Westport boat ramp, where families gather, people ride bikes and children play — makes the area a less-than-ideal place for a trucking route.
Improving either Westport Ferry or Old Mill Town roads would require the county to upgrade the infrastructure — the Westport sewer system — beneath the roads before they are rebuilt. Such an undertaking would cost a few million dollars.
In any case, when presented with these options, the community wasn’t having them. Residents want the truck traffic off of their residential roads, Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said.
Teevin Bros.’ truck drivers are mindful of the community, McLean said. “They run through there pretty graciously,” he said.
But two trucks trying to pass each other on the narrow Westport Ferry Road — a strip bordered by homes where people with limited parking often park on the street — can be a risky proposition.
“They really need the new road,” McLean said.