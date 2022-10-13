The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to 1 on Wednesday for a proclamation opposing a habitat conservation plan that would limit logging in state forests.

The plan, prepared by the state Department of Forestry, would protect species under the federal Endangered Species Act by creating protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests.

Clatsop State Forest

A habitat conservation plan would restrict logging in state forests.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.